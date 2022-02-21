"You can tell it's just natural" - WWE Hall of Famer on how MJF compares to 90s legends (Exclusive)

WWE Tough Enough reject-turned AEW pillar MJF has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the wrestling industry. As has been shown in his feuds with industry icons such as CM Punk and Chris Jericho, MJF has a concrete place in the main event both present and future.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T certainly seems to like him. The six-time world champion recently let us know his thoughts on how MJF would have fit in with the main event scene in the 90s.

Booker admitted that MJF might have been too much to handle even when the WCW legend was in his prime. He praised Friedman's wit, noting the young star's improvisational skills:

"Honestly, man, I don't think I would want to get in a verbal joust with MJF, even in my prime. He's a smart kid. He's very quick witted, and all of that you can tell it's just natural, it's off the fly. He could be on the stage entertaining people, you know, like I say, just with the microphone." (09:26-09:49)

Booker further stated his belief that MJF wouldn't be short of options outside wrestling thanks to his natural and off-the-cuff charisma:

"I think he could be a stand-up comedian, I think, if he wanted to be. He could be a guy that was, you know, in the music industry if he wanted to be. I really believe he's a talented kid and those types come along very few and far between." (09:50-10:06)

The WWE Hall of Famer also voted MJF for 'Promo of the Year 2021'

