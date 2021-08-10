WWE Hall of Famer Booker T says AEW shouldn't be too aggressive over signing free agents

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently suggested that AEW shouldn't aggressively sign talent if they don't have solid creative directions for them.

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, the six-time world champion discussed numerous topics, notably AEW's current trend of bringing in former WWE superstars. Booker T explained a similar situation at WCW back in the day, when he witnessed wrestlers "sitting at home" while getting hefty paycheques:

“I don’t think you should be too aggressive to go out of your way to just try to sign talent. I think you have to be thinking about the direction and the infrastructure of your show in order to be successful. The only reason why I say that is because I was a part of WCW. I saw guys sitting at home that were making $250,000 a year, and they didn’t work more than six matches a year. They were in no angles, no programs, or anything. For me to have guys sitting on the roster is not the route I want to go." (H/T- PWMania)

WWE legend Booker T added that the people in charge should be more focused on utilizing every talent, as AEW Rampage is on the horizon. He stated that if Tony Khan continues to sign every wrestler in a hurry, AEW might become another version of WCW:

"I know they are starting this new show, Rampage. I need everybody’s a*s working, no days off. I need to build my talent roster, that way if Adam Cole were to become a free agent, can I use him on my team? Of course I could, but am I aggressively going to go after Adam Cole and say, ‘Hey, I have a 2 million dollar contract for you, just sign?’ I’m not going to go that route unless I want to be the next WCW,” said Booker T.

AEW currently holds the most stacked men's division among other wrestling promotions.

With rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan possibly jumping over to AEW, few are worried that these blockbuster signings could affect the on-screen pushes of some homegrown talent.

AEW hasn't unveiled the entire match card for the debut episode of Rampage

With AEW Rampage mere days away, fans are still curious about the entire match card for Friday's event. So far, only one bout has been added to the show. Dr. Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women's Championship against Red Velvet.

A few more matches for Rampage could be announced during the upcoming edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite.

This Friday August 13, don't miss the WORLD PREMIERE of #AEWRampage at 10/9c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/CSjAxo4yUF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 8, 2021

