5 Bold predictions for the debut episode of AEW Rampage

We're mere days away from the inaugural edition of AEW Rampage. When AEW stepped foot in a world dominated by global juggernauts like WWE, few thought AEW would pose a formidable threat to them.

As it turns out, AEW raised the bar of their promotion in every division. They currently hold arguably the most stacked roster in the world. On top of that, social media is buzzing over the possible debuts of two former WWE superstars - CM Punk and Daniel Bryan.

Considering what's on the table, it is the perfect time for someone to be a wrestling fan.

This Friday, #AEWRampage is UNLEASHED! Watch the world premiere of #AEWRampage Friday, August 13 at 10/9c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/EVojU9wvGn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2021

A few significant changes could lead to a wrestling war between WWE and AEW, a similar version of the war that WCW started back in the day.

Tony Khan's promotion aims to turn the tables upside down with its momentum, starting with their new show, Rampage. The only thing here that's a surprise is that the show will be in a one-hour format.

The company hasn't unveiled the entire match card for their show yet. Only the women's title defense has been announced so far. It looks like Tony Khan might be holding some big surprises up his sleeve.

That said, let's take a look at five bold predictions for the AEW Rampage show this Friday.

#5. Dr. Britt Baker retains her AEW Women's Championship

AEW's Resident dentist!

Dr. Britt Baker defending her AEW Women's Championship against Red Velvet is the only match made official for the show. Last week, Red Velvet confronted the Women's Champion and made her intentions clear.

Dr. Britt Baker quickly accepted the challenge but sent a fierce message to her opponent. Rebel caused a distraction which allowed Dr. Britt Baker to lay her hands on Velvet.

There is no doubt that Red Velvet has improved herself as a performer. She has also been a part of some memorable bouts in recent times.

.@Thee_Red_Velvet wants a piece of the #AEW Women's Champion, and @RealBrittBaker wants home-field advatage NEXT FRIDAY in Pittsburgh on the premiere of #AEWRampage!



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/123leTluwL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

The way this storyline has been kickstarted is without any proper beef or background history. The only exception here is Baker's claim to have defeated Velvet when the latter was an enhancement talent.

But it seems more of a filler feud at the moment. Dr. Britt Baker is having the run of her life. She's currently at the peak of her game, which makes her the favorite to get in and out of the match with the Women's Championship around her waist.

Regardless, the bout could turn out to be stellar for the audience.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham