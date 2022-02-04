"Blown my mind" - WWE Hall of Famer breaks down Sting's run in AEW so far (Exclusive)

Sting has been impressive since his AEW debut, and his current run seems like the perfect way for The Icon to wind up his legendary career. Sting's partnership with Darby Allin has also elevated the up-and-coming AEW star.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is a part of the star-studded panel for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards alongside Vince Russo, Bill Apter, Adam Scherr, and many more. Speaking about Sting's AEW run, DDP praised the 62-year old for the incredible performances he has put in, saying that The Icon's performances had "blown" his mind:

"We text all the time and sometimes we talk after some of the... people can think what they think about professional wrestling but you can't fake gravity and some of the things I've seen Sting do, you know, him and Orange [Cassidy], the little thing they did outside the ring, that was so priceless. I want to go back and do that but the things that he's done physically have blown my mind," Page said.

Page also spoke about the bittersweet aspect of The Icon's current run:

"Unfortunately, I know because I'm a couple of years older than him, I know he's really going to feel it. This run right here is pure adrenaline, love of the game, being around all those young guys who worship him, they don't like him, they didn't just grow up with him, they worship Sting because Sting as the franchise, he was as high as you could go so for me, I love watching him and I feel bad for him at the same time," said DDP [12:18 to 13:45]

Diamond Dallas Page also praised AEW's Dr. Britt Baker

DDP is also a big fan of AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker. He praised her for having "the promo, it's the look, it's the attitude" and felt that she was one of the top women's performers in pro wrestling today.

The WWE Hall of Famer pointed out that despite being a heel, Baker is so over with fans that she often gets a babyface reaction. He predicted that she could be an even bigger star when she eventually turns babyface.

