'She is a heel who stays a heel and gets a babyface response' - WCW legend DDP lavishes praise on Dr. Britt Baker (Exclusive)

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defeated several notable names like Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, and Mickie James to be named DDP's pick for female wrestler of the year.

The WWE Hall of Famer is a part of an eminent panel of experts, including Rob Van Dam, Vince Russo, Bill Apter, Adam Scherr, Al Snow, and many others at the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Diamond Dallas Page ushered massive praise upon Baker, who's quickly come up the ranks to become one of AEW's pillars:

"Britt has stepped up at a different level. Because she is the woman and she has set up her game, I got to give it to her. I got to give it to Britt. Bianca, Becky, they're all right there. But I got to give it to Britt because of the way, when you talk about the performer of the year, it's the promo, it's the look, it's the attitude. She is a heel who stays a heel and gets a babyface response but she doesn't want it," said Diamond Dallas Page [20.40-21.45]

You can check out DDP's comments about Dr. Britt Baker and his other choices for the awards by clicking on the video below.

Diamond Dallas Page predicts what will happen when Dr. Britt Baker goes babyface

There have been notable heels throughout history, from the nWo to The Rock, who have elicited positive reactions from the audience. Dr. Britt Baker is a part of this league of extraordinary performers. That said, Page believes that a babyface turn could do wonders for her:

"When she turns babyface, forget about it. But she won't have as much fun. Cuz being the heel is what makes her so amazing. That family of her and Adam Cole knows what professional wrestling's all about," added Diamond Dallas Page.

Baker is presently the reigning and defending AEW Women's Champion, a title she's held for a while. At this moment, she seems unstoppable.

