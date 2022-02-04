"I almost cried" - DDP gives top WWE Superstar 'Moment of the Year' award (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair had a memorable 2021 as she headlined WWE WrestleMania 37 and won her first women's title. Diamond Dallas Page picked The EST's monumental WrestleMania victory as the 'Moment of the Year' during this year's Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The nominees of this category were:

CM Punk's return.

The Forbidden Door opening between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

Big E's WWE Championship win.

Bryan Danielson's AEW debut.

Bianca Belair wins at WrestleMania 37.

DDP was one of the expert panelists for the awards and admitted that he was teary-eyed when he witnessed Bianca Belair become the SmackDown Women's Champion at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The WWE Hall of Famer praised Bianca Belair as he appreciated her work ethic and recent rise within the company.

"Again, I'm going to go, you know I love Bryan Danielson coming on and showing up and all of that, but I've got to go, in this case, with Bianca here and give it to her, becoming champion at WrestleMania. I mean, what a moment! I mean, I almost cried because I got choked up because I know what that work ethic means to get there. That girl has got sick-a** work ethic," stated DDP.

Bianca Belair's WWE WrestleMania 37 title win is DDP's pick for 'Moment of the Year.' What's yours? Vote here!

DDP on what made Bianca Belair's WWE WrestleMania win extra special

Bianca Belair ended Night One of WrestleMania 37 with the biggest triumph of her career, and she was lucky enough to experience the moment with the love of her life after the match.

Montez Ford shared the ring with Belair as fans cheered them on. Diamond Dallas Page was glad to see the couple help each other grow as performers.

The former WCW Champion commended the bond between Belair and Ford and felt that their heartwarming celebration was the perfect way to end WrestleMania 37's first night.

"You know, when you can really have that moment with your husband or with your wife, and you're both doing this and loving it, it's a different bond, and it helps you grow as a performer because they can be straight up with you. Like, 'No, that wasn't as good as you thought it was,' or, 'Yes, it was, own that, you're killing it,' and they give you that confidence. I will say, never underestimate the power someone gives you by believing in you, and that's what these husbands and wives, boyfriends and girlfriends, especially husbands and wives, have to help each other grow as performers. Bianca, it was a tough one, yeah," DDP said.

Could Bianca Belair replicate last year's success and have an even greater WrestleMania this time around? Sound off in the comments section below.

