“He went in using a hyperbaric chamber” - WWE Hall of Famer on how Bryan Danielson came back from retirement 

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) has opened up about how AEW star Bryan Danielson managed to return to the wrestling business.

Formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, Danielson was forced to retire in 2016 from wrestling, citing fears of brain damage and concussion-related issues. These issues would only worsen if the "American Dragon" continued to ply his trade in the squared circle.

To the joy of wrestling fans around the world, Bryan returned to the ring in 2018, making his comeback match at WrestleMania 34, teaming with Shane McMahon to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

One man who knew exactly how it happened without being close to Bryan was DDP. While speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Page stated that the use of a hyperbaric chamber was what nursed the former WWE champion back to health.

"I think Bryan Danielson today is the best in the world. I don’t think anybody, and it’s incredible that they made him retire because the first time was because of the brain damage as far as the concussions. The reason why you see Bryan back in the ring again because he went in using a hyperbaric chamber. A hyperbaric chamber where he gets over twelve PSI and this one right here is fifteen PSI. Every single morning when I get up, I get in this. What that is, the chamber takes you to forty feet below sea level and then you’re breathing in pure oxygen, those two containers on the end, they’re making oxygen," Page said. (H/T Fightful.)

DDP also noted on the night of Danielson's return to the ring in 2018, he mentioned the chamber to the American Dragon, a piece of information that Bryan was pleasantly surprised he knew so much about.

"When he came back, the first thing I was at Mania. I asked, ‘How’d you get back here? Hyperbaric chamber, right?’ He said, ‘Yeah, how’d you know that?’ I go, ‘Dude, I got one of my own.’ Because I want to take care of all the damage that I’ve done to my brain. My brain, I had everything tested. I’m talking about MRI on my brain, everything. They said my brain is normal for someone in their forties and I’m in my sixties. That’s all I need. I don’t need better." (H/T Fightful.)

Bryan Danielson is thriving in his post-retirement career run

Since 2018, it could be argued that Bryan Danielson has put out some of the best work of his entire career. Whether it is main eventing a second WrestleMania, holding another WWE Championship or reverting to his love of violence in AEW, Bryan has had the time of his life since returning to the ring.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “He (Dr. Maroon) left me a note and it was a really nice thing because he and I had been kind of through a lot together,



But at the end of it, it said “finally, you’re cleared” and I broke down crying. Then we did the announcement the next day,”



- Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson has recently struck up a unique partnership with former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, with long-time friend and mentor William Regal in his corner.

