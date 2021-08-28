WWE Hall of Famer on how AEW should book Daniel Bryan-CM Punk confrontation

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently expressed his desire to see a possible confrontation between CM Punk and Daniel Bryan in AEW.

Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that AEW could book Daniel Bryan to appear on the Dynamite show and then have CM Punk, after the show goes off air, to give him a buzzworthy staredown.

He further added that the company could follow up on that segment and book both men to kick off next week's Dynamite episode at Arthur Ashe Stadium:

"Imagine Bryan Danielson comes back in Newark (Dynamite), and you get that tremendous reaction. You went off the air with punk's music hitting and coming out onto the stage, and punk and Danielson are looking at each other to go off the air. Then you announce via social media that next week in Queens, Arthur Ashe, on Dynamite, that Punk and Daniels will be face to face in the middle of the ring for the first time in 20 years, or however long it is. Wow, you talk about connecting your dots and maximizing your opportunities. I mean that's just like I said top of my head about moments, you could have the crazy return moment with Danielson. Now you can give them a pre-determined moment by saying we're gonna have a face-to-face to start the show. Could you imagine how ballistic Queens would be going if you got Daniel Bryan Danielson's music, punk's music, and they're sitting in the ring, staring at each other commentary could lay out for an hour, and the chants would still be going on," Bully Ray said.

CM Punk, The WWE Title & Being The Best In The World: Goat Faces, Demons, and A World Gone Crazy@BigBadaBruce tells the story of CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, Kane, and AJ Lee through the lens of WWE's No Way Out and Money In The Bank, 2012.



Read 🔥👉 https://t.co/Uh4ndKF9ZP pic.twitter.com/wnshDGs4m0 — Wrestle Joy (@WrestleJoy) July 26, 2021

CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are currently two of the hottest topics in pro wrestling. Now that the Straight Edge Superstar is in AEW, fans are eagerly waiting for Daniel Bryan to arrive down the road.

The two former WWE superstars have a long history with each other from back in the day. It will be a delight for fans if the Second City Saint ends up confronting Daniel Bryan on the same night he debuts.

AEW star CM Punk recently shared a throwback picture with Daniel Bryan

CM Punk shared his throwback picture with Daniel Bryan on Instagram!

CM Punk seems to be fueling rumors and social media buzz regarding the possible debut of Daniel Bryan in AEW.

He recently shared a picture of himself and his-arch rival Daniel Bryan shaking hands in the ring from back in the day.

Dave Meltzer has never given Daniel Bryan a 5 star match...



Now that he's in AEW, I predict that he gets at least 5 of them by the end of 2022. pic.twitter.com/SX0wkW5MQ9 — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) July 24, 2021

With the given reports and rumors, Daniel Bryan could soon be on his way to AEW. At this point, it is more about when and where?

Edited by Vedant Jain