WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is "strongly considering" going to AEW All In to execute a bold plan

The WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) pitched the idea of showing up at AEW All In 2025 with an interesting offer. The tag team wrestling legend has yet to be All Elite since the company's inception.

Bully Ray is often heard giving his strong opinions regarding the All Elite Wrestling product and debating with AEW fans on the internet about its flaws. The WWE Hall of Famer is now considering showing up in Tony Khan's promotion with an interesting idea as well.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Bully Ray shared an edited picture of himself in a popular meme that said, "Uncle Bully is always right." The WWE Hall of Famer said that he would like to set up his first debate table at AEW All In Texas 2025 to chat with fans.

"Im strongly considering setting up my 1st debate table at #AEWAllIn so I can chat, face to face, w/ my fellow Sickos," Bully wrote.

WWE legend on how he would work with AEW and Tony Khan

WWE legend Bully Ray recently pitched an idea on how he would like to work with Tony Khan on the AEW creative process. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that he wanted Tony to keep the creative control, but they could work together.

"I would never want Tony Khan to relinquish his part in creative. I would want to work with Tony Khan on creative. Tony Khan is a matchmaker. What I would do with Tony is sit down at a table with Tony, and I would go, 'Tony, give me your top three fantasy matches that you want to do in three months, six months, a year.' And when he hands me those fantasy matches, I'll build stories around them. That's how you work together"

Moreover, Bully Ray has planted the seeds to show up on AEW by teasing an appearance at All In 2025. It remains to be seen if Bully actually goes All Elite.

