"She can work her a** off" - WWE Hall of Famer claims that he was surprised after AEW did not sign current Damage CTRL member

Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke about Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai and AEW's decision not to sign the latter after her WWE release.

Earlier this year, in April, Kai was released by WWE, and several reports suggested that she did not intend to renew her contract before her exit. However, the 34-year-old made her return at SummerSlam alongside Bayley and IYO SKY. The trio confronted Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair following their title match.

Speaking on DDP Snake Pit, the Hall of Famer praised Kai for her work ethic and pointed out that she has been in the business for quite some time. The veteran also noted that he was surprised after Tony Khan and AEW did not sign Kai following her WWE release.

"I was blown away Tony Khan didn't pick [Dakota Kai] up right away. She's beautiful, she can work her a** off, she's been in the business for a long time now, you know, and I thought they were going to bring her up long before that," said Diamond Dallas Page [H/T:Wrestling Inc]

Over the years, Tony Khan has signed numerous former WWE Superstars, including Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, CM Punk, and Serena Deeb, among other big names.

quinn @quinnbvk spill! bayley is NOT lying ratings have been GREAT bc of damage ctrl spill! bayley is NOT lying ratings have been GREAT bc of damage ctrl https://t.co/hQkvyexbaQ

Dakota Kai recently opened up on the origin of the name Damage CTRL

WWE's Dakota Kai recently explained how she and her stablemates, Bayley and IYO SKY, came up with the name of their faction, Damage CTRL.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Kai detailed how the name is aligned with the stable's purpose of exercising 'control' in the women's division. The Kiwi Superstar said:

"From the very start, we were throwing around the word 'control.' That's something we wanted to establish within the division. Just because it seems like it had kind of gone off the rails for a bit. So, we had this common goal that we wanted to take control, to control the division, to control whatever it was that we could get our hands on basically (...) We wanted to basically control it again. And I think Damage CTRL was just something that came to mind and we all agreed on it."

𝚂𝚘𝚞𝚕♡ @sznofbanks Who is your fav member of damage ctrl? Who is your fav member of damage ctrl? https://t.co/Yb41Mn2U41

Bayley, Kai, and SKY are on the back of a massive win at WWE's Clash at the Castle show, where The Role Model secured the victory for her side. They defeated the formidable trio of Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at the high-profile event.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh