"We had this common goal" - Damage Control on the origin of their name

WWE's newest faction, Damage Control - made up of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY - recently explained how they came up with the group's name.

When The Role Model resurfaced on WWE TV along with Dakota and IYO at SummerSlam, it was the first big move made by Triple H as the company's Head of Creative. Yet the trio did not have an official name despite appearing on RAW weekly. WWE did trademark the name and there were teases around, but no confirmation.

When the trio finally had a match as a unit at Clash at the Castle against Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, they came out with a new theme song and their official name was revealed.

All three members of the faction recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where when asked about how they came up with the name, group member Dakota Kai answered:

"From the very start, we were throwing around the word 'control'. I think that's something we wanted to establish within the division. Just because it seems like it had kind of gone off the rails for a bit. So, we had this common goal between the three of us that we wanted to take control, to control the division, to control whatever it was that we could get our hands on basically... We wanted to basically control it again. And I think Damage Control was just something that came to mind and we all agreed on it." Kai said [33:57 to 34:28]

It seems that all three members of Damage Control could be champions soon. While Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will challenge Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship on next week's RAW, Bayley will challenge Bianca Belair for her RAW Women's Championship sooner rather that later.

Damage Control's leader Bayley calls out WWE personality for a match at WrestleMania

On the same show, Damage Control's leader Bayley claimed that longtime WWE commentator Michael Cole wants a match with her at WrestleMania.

The former Hugger and Cole have had an on-screen rivalry ever since the pandemic days of WWE. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has harassed the 53-year old numerous times on TV and online.

While discussing the storyline animosity between the two, Bayley hinted that she and Cole might square off at WrestleMania:

"One thing I will say is (Michael) Cole wants to have a WrestleMania match with me cause he is undefeated at WrestleMania." [46:41 to 46:47]

Michael Cole does have an undefeated 1-0 record at the Showcase of the Immortals thanks to his DQ victory against Jerry "The King" Lawler at WrestleMania 27.

However, it is highly unlikely that Bayley, or any member of Damage Control for that matter, will have anything to do with the SmackDown commentator come 'Mania season.

Edited by Jacob Terrell