"They’re going to be looking for another opportunity" - WWE Hall of Famer on how Cody Rhodes leaving will impact AEW stars

Cody Rhodes became the first major star to leave AEW for WWE. Eric Bischoff commented on the impact that might have on the rest of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

The American Nightmare's move to WWE was one of the worst-kept secrets heading into WrestleMania 38. After weeks of teases and speculation, he finally showed up as the mystery opponent for Seth Rollins. It was a significant acquisition for WWE as they secured one of the founding fathers of AEW.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Strictly Business exclusive podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Eric Bischoff stated that AEW having a crowded roster could lead to others leaving.

“Now you’ve got a very crowded roster with some very talented people which is a credit to Tony Khan and AEW, but you can only showcase so many of them,” Eric Bischoff said. “Now that they’re used to the money, they’re going to be looking for another opportunity just like Cody Rhodes was looking for when he left WWE the first time. You’re going to see a shift in morale, we are not going to hear about it because nobody wants to burn a bridge and see the paycheck go away. The worlds in a different place now than it used to be, but internally, I have to imagine there’s any number of talents there that are questioning what there future is going to look like in the next 12-18-24 months.” (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Eric Bischoff called Cody Rhodes' WWE debut magical

Eric Bischoff felt the three-time TNT Champion's debut at the Showcase of the Immortals was "10 on 10."

“Magic, just one word, magic,” Bischoff said. “Everything from the entrance, the match, the post-match production, the visual reactions to the crowd, what element of that entire presentation was not a 10 on a scale of 1-10. I don’t know, I couldn’t pick it out. That was so good, I was so so happy to be able to watch that live. So proud and I reached out to Cody, we connected afterwards and I’m just so proud for him. I really really am.” (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Cody Rhodes came out on top against Seth Rollins and cut an emotional promo the following night on RAW. He is back to lift the world title, but his next match will see him take on The Miz on Monday Night RAW.

Edited by Pratik Singh