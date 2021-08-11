WWE Hall of Famer explains how CM Punk and Daniel Bryan could put AEW in a league of its own

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Rampage commentator Mark Henry had his say on the rumored signings of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan to AEW.

CM Punk has not been seen in a professional wrestling ring for over seven years. Daniel Bryan was part of WrestleMania 37 against Edge and Roman Reigns. A few months back, the thought of either of them joining AEW seemed unfathomable. But if the rumors turn out to be true, Tony Khan deserves credit for pulling a rabbit out of the hat.

The World's Strongest Man said the former WWE champions signing for any company would be great, calling them "master psychologists," and said AEW is ahead of the game. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

“I think it [CM Punk and Daniel Bryan signing] would be great for [any company] because you have unbelievable talent and two of the more master psychologists that I’ve worked with, guys that you sit down and you think, what’s not being done in pro wrestling?”, Mark Henry told the New York Post. “When you have a mindset of, ‘I want to do something everybody else don’t do,’ then automatically you are ahead of the game. You already have everybody. They’re gonna be on edge because once they see something they haven’t seen in years and it was really, really cool and you see someone who is well established and it’s gonna get over."

CM Punk and Daniel Bryan could be gamechangers for AEW

Few megastars in wrestling transcend the business and become mainstream to the extent that even non-pro-wrestling fans know them. CM Punk and, to an extent, Daniel Bryan fall into that category.

AEW was presented with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to sign two megastars. The potential signings also coincided with AEW's hottest run in its young history.

Adding two all-time greats to a white-hot show is a recipe for greatness. AEW will most likely never get such an opportunity again in its bid to usurp WWE as the number one professional wrestling company in the world. CM Punk and Daniel Bryan potentially joining Tony Khan's company might just give AEW the final push.

