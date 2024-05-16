WWE Hall of Famer confirms he would remain with AEW until the company asks him to leave

WWE Hall of Famer recently shared an important update regarding his status with AEW. The name in question is none other than legendary announcer Jim Ross.

Jim Ross is one of the most respected commentators in professional wrestling. JR joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019, ending his over-two-decade-long association with the WWE. The veteran was signed as a full-time commentator on the company's flagship show, Dynamite; however, he transitioned into a part-timer due to his health issues. Ross recently extended his contract with All Elite Wrestling till 2025.

On X (formerly Twitter), the veteran commentator confirmed that he will stay in the Jacksonville-based promotion until they decide to let him go.

"This Boomer Sooner will be in @AEW as long as they'll have me that's for sure. It is always a pleasure working with AEW. "

Jim Ross had a hand in the transformation of Jungle Boy to Jack Perry in AEW

Jack Perry's previous gimmick 'Jungle Boy' was one of the most over acts in All Elite Wrestling. However, he shockingly turned heel on HOOK and changed up his character. Perry went to NJPW after getting suspended due to his backstage fight with CM Punk at All In. In Japan, he reinvented himself and found the Scapegoat gimmick.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer explained his influence on Jack Perry's character. Jim Ross also went on to praise Perry for becoming a good heel in professional wrestling.

"When I got to AEW, I was always willing... I think my title was Senior Advisor or something, but I never not gave Tony Khan an idea, if I had one, or if I had an opinion on a talent that he was bringing in, or had brought in. That Jack Perry thing was an example... I thought that at some point in time for him to grow and become the star that he is today, he needed to be Jack Perry. Good name, a really good name, and I like that kid. I'm sorry that he had so many issues. There were some his doing, and some that weren't, but I'm a big fan of his work, and he's made himself into a really good pro wrestling heel," Jim Ross said.

After his return to Dynamite recently, Jack Perry has aligned himself with Kazuchika Okada, Nicholas, and Matthew Jackson of The Elite. It will be interesting to see if the faction manages to defeat team AEW at Double or Nothing.