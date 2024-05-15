Jim Ross reveals he was the mind behind massive gimmick change of top AEW star

AEW is a young company with a diverse mix of pro wrestling legends, veterans, and rising stars. One of the more experienced talents is Jim Ross, who has just revealed details behind a major gimmick change to one of the hottest stars in the company.

Good Ol' JR is celebrating his 50th year in pro wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer broke into the business as a referee, and while he's regarded by many as the greatest wrestling commentator of all time, he's also served as a booker, Head of Talent Relations, and even an in-ring talent.

AEW hired Ross as a commentator and Senior Advisor in 2019, just days after he left WWE. He is now revealing his role in creative decisions, including Jack Perry's transformation from Jungle Boy in November 2022.

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, the 72-year-old said he was glad to return to his roots with AEW and not work in Talent Relations. He did recall his time as Head of Talent Relations for WWE as some of the most successful and productive years anyone had in that role. Ross talked about working with Tony Khan and indicated that he suggested the gimmick change for Perry.

"When I got to AEW, I was always willing... I think my title was Senior Advisor or something, but I never not gave Tony Khan an idea, if I had one, or if I had an opinion on a talent that he was bringing in, or had brought in. That Jack Perry thing was an example... I thought that at some point in time for him to grow and become the star that he is today, he needed to be Jack Perry. Good name, a really good name, and I like that kid. I'm sorry that he had so many issues. There were some his doing, and some that weren't, but I'm a big fan of his work, and he's made himself into a really good pro wrestling heel," Jim Ross said. [From 3:28 to 4:23]

Perry is now a top heel with The New Elite - The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada. They will face Bryan Danielson, FTR, and Eddie Kingston at Double Or Nothing in an Anarchy In The Arena match.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup and Control Center for tonight

The road to All Elite Wrestling's Double Or Nothing event will continue as tonight's Dynamite airs live from Angel of the Winds arena in Everett, Washington.

The Control Center video preview has been released for Dynamite, featuring Tony Schiavone. Tonight's show will be headlined by a Continental Championship match, plus two Eliminator bouts with future title shots up for grabs.

AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight:

Hook returns to address Chris Jericho

Roderick Strong and Will Ospreay face off

Adam Copeland will call out Malakai Black

Contract signing for Mercedes Moné vs. Willow Nightingale at Double Or Nothing

Eliminator Match: World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels

Eliminator Match: World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Cage

Non-Title Grudge Match: Women's World Champion Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron

Kyle Fletcher and Jeff Cobb vs. Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defends vs. Dax Harwood

It's believed that more Double Or Nothing matches will be confirmed on tonight's show. The sixth annual DoN pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, May 26, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.