41-year-old veteran reveals Tony Khan and The Young Bucks took a major decision regarding AEW star

The Young Bucks are two of AEW's Executive Vice Presidents, so it's no surprise that Tony Khan and others consult the brothers on various happenings, especially when it's their own major storyline. A wrestler-executive has just revealed behind-the-scenes insight into a decision on a top star of the company.

Jack Perry has aligned himself with The Bucks and Kazuchika Okada. The New Elite has run rampant in AEW as of late, taking out both the owner of the company and their fellow EVP, Kenny Omega. Rocky Romero works as an executive and in-ring talent for AEW and NJPW, where Perry went in January after his lengthy suspension from the All In incident with CM Punk last August. The 26-year-old returned with a new attitude and a new look, and has been a popular heel ever since.

The former Jungle Boy returned last month to help The Bucks win the vacant AEW World Tag Team Championship, just nine days after his last NJPW match at Windy City Riot in Chicago. Romero spoke with Fightful this week and revealed how the group of five decided on Perry's stint in NJPW.

"I had conversations with Jack, the Bucks, and Tony, obviously, and [we were] kind of all in agreeance that it would be the right decision for Jack to come to NJPW. I think a lot of people wanted to see where Jack was going to be, what kind of reaction he was going to get. It was a great opportunity to have Jack in Japan, he’s a phenomenal talent. I like the role he was in with House of Torture. Obviously, being heels, it’s easy for Jack to be a heel, he’s great at it, and that opened the door for when he comes back to AEW," Rocky Romero said.

Romero continued on about how AEW aired the controversial All In footage the same week as Windy City Riot in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago. Perry lost a 15-minute match to Shota Umino that night, but the reaction from the crowd was massive and viral. Romero said:

"People were excited for him to come back to AEW. The week that the footage aired was the same week as Windy City Riot, which pushed the promotional aspect over the top. The heat for him in Chicago was nuts. It was one of the coolest moments we’ve ever had in New Japan of America. Overall, I was really happy and I thought it was a win for both companies, and a big win for Jack. It’s good to have him back on the New Japan side," Rocky Romero said.

Perry is set for a huge match at Double Or Nothing later this month - Anarchy In The Arena. The former FTW Champion will team with Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kazuchika Okada to face Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler.

AEW announces big first-time-ever title match and more for Collision

All Elite Wrestling will air Saturday's Collision episode live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. A Saturday Rampage will air right after Collision at 10 p.m. ET, and both shows are airing on TBS this week.

The main event has been announced for Collision. Adam Copeland will defend his TNT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly in the first match between the two ring veterans.

Expand Tweet

Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight, plus Dax Harwood vs. "The Dynamite Kid" Tommy Billington, have also been announced for Collision.