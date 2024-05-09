AEW debut of WWE legend's nephew announced, Dax Harwood will be his 1st opponent

A WWE legend's nephew is set to make his debut on AEW this week. The star in question here is Tommy Billington.

Tommy Billington is the nephew of the late WWE legend and British Bulldogs star Thomas Billington, aka the original Dynamite Kid. He got into the field of pro wrestling in 2018 and has been in the Canadian independent wrestling circuits.

Billington has also paired with his brother Mark in a tag team called Billington Bulldogs and worked under the MLW banner in 2022 and 2023.

AEW CEO and President Tony Khan took to X/Twitter on Wednesday night to announce that ''Dynamite Kid'' Tommy Billington will make his debut on AEW Collision this week. He will lock horns with Dax Harwood of the FTR.

Eric Bischoff slams Dax Harwood's WWE career

Dax Harwood and Eric Bischoff are currently involved in an online beef. The rivalry started after the former got fed up with the WWE Hall of Famer constantly taking jibes at AEW and Tony Khan.

The FTR member then fired back at Eric's negative comments about his workplace on X/Twitter and called him a stalker. Harwood even accused the former RAW GM of taking money from the Sports Entertainment juggernaut to defame AEW.

Bischoff didn't hold back from clapping back at the accusations, and the two have been going back and forth since. Recently, the 68-year-old took another dig at the AEW star and highlighted how the latter failed in the Stamford-based promotion.

“If you like them [Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler], great. I like them as a tag team, as I just said a few moments ago. But to suggest that one of the best tag teams in the world is kind of like a branding statement that we just all latch onto and continue. But it’s not really true. They didn’t make it in WWE!'... Dax, you’ve had your opportunity in WWE, [but] you failed! You didn’t get over it!''' Eric said.

Dax Harwood won't be pleased with Eric Bischoff ripping his past career to shreds. It will be interesting to see how he reacts to this.