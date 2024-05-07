"Dax, you've had your opportunity in WWE, you failed" - Legend savagely fires back in heated beef

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has fired back on AEW's Dax Harwood, claiming the latter failed in the Stamford-based promotion. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were known as Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson (The Revival) during their stint with the Stamford-based promotion. The duo had a great run in NXT, delivering great matches against DIY for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

However, their main roster run was underwhelming, and they barely had opportunities to showcase their talents. Despite these circumstances, The Revival captured tag team gold across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. A couple of weeks ago on X, Dax Harwood got embroiled in a heated back-and-forth with Eric Bischoff regarding the latter's constant jibes towards AEW and Tony Khan.

Dax claimed that the former RAW General Manager was a stalker and got paid to talk negatively about the Jacksonville-based promotion. Harwood's comments did not sit well with the veteran, as he has finally responded to the AEW star.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff slammed Dax Harwood.

“If you like them [Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler], great. I like them as a tag team, as I just said a few moments ago. But to suggest that one of the best tag teams in the world is kind of like a branding statement that we just all latch onto and continue. But it’s not really true. They didn’t make it in WWE!'' said Bischoff.

The former WCW honcho added that the tag team considered themselves a ''bigger fish'' because they were in a ''smaller pond'' like AEW. However, Bischoff opted to leave out Cash Wheeler while taking another potshot at Dax Harwood.

"And now they’re in AEW, and yes, they’re swimming in a much, much, much, much smaller pond. So in their minds, perhaps they feel like a bigger fish. And I’m not saying—I’m not sure. I haven’t—I haven’t had any interactions with Mr. Wheeler. He hasn’t taken to Twitter to call me out. So, I’m gonna leave him out of the equation. But yeah, Dax, you’ve had your opportunity in WWE, [but] you failed! You didn’t get over it!'' he added. [H/T: NoDQ.com]

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff on FTR jobbing to The Young Bucks

The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke about Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler losing their World Tag Title match against The Young Bucks at AEW Dynasty. On X, the veteran claimed that the duo was being used to perform jobs for other talents.

“Not when one thinks about it. He [Dax Harwood] and his partner [Cash Wheeler] came to AEW because they didn't like the way they were being 'used.' Now they are in AEW, being pushed further down the roster by anyone who has ever been signed by WWE and comes to AEW. And they jobbed to The Bucks?” he added.

It will be interesting to see if Dax Harwood responds to the latest potshots from Eric Bischoff.