Top star seemingly accuses WWE of paying Eric Bischoff to "bury AEW," the WCW legend responds

AEW star Dax Harwood recently engaged in a war of words with Eric Bischoff on social media.

It's been a few years since Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler joined AEW. Since they arrived in the Jacksonville-based promotion, the duo have been treated like a top team. They were put into main storylines and feuded against some of the best teams in the world while winning championships across multiple promotions.

Hence, it should come as no surprise that FTR is protective of AEW and their boss, Tony Khan. Therefore, they aren't too fond of Eric Bischoff's constant criticism of the AEW product. Dax made this clear on social media when he suggested that Bischoff was getting paid by WWE to bury Tony Khan's promotion.

"I know it’s your gimmick and the other guys pay you well to bury AEW, but checking out your timeline & all the Tony tweets and RT’s, it looks very stalkerish. Netflix 'Baby Reindeer' would do you a bit of good, my brother in Christ," he wrote.

Not the one to hold back, former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff hit back at Harwood's comments.

"Says the chunky little monkey that studies my timeline. That's weird!" wrote Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff recently called Tony Khan a ''goof!''

Eric Bischoff never holds back when he gives his thoughts on AEW. The WWE Hall of Famer has constantly berated the promotion, its booking, and even the president Tony Khan.

Hence, when Tony Khan recently said that the competition between WWE and AEW was a ''real thing'', Bischoff took to social media to tear him apart.

"Five star [clown emoji] comment from a goof who wants to believe he’s in a 2024 version of the Monday Night Wars. He’s delivering less than WCW numbers from 1992, and his live gates aren’t far behind. Keep spinning that fantasy Tony and keep watching your business crater as a result," wrote Bischoff.

It will be interesting to see if Dax Harwood will respond to Bischoff's latest response.

