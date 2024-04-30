“They jobbed to the Bucks?” - WWE veteran slams the booking of former AEW World Tag Team Champions

A WWE veteran has slammed how former AEW World Tag Team Champions have been booked. This veteran is known to speak his mind and not hold back.

The name in question is Eric Bischoff and the tag team he was talking about was FTR. Dax Harwood, who is a member of FTR, has been having some Twitter beef with Bischoff. It was during that online spat that Eric slammed how they were booked ever since leaving their former company.

Taking to Twitter, Bischoff wrote:

“Not when one thinks about it. He and his partner came to AEW because they didn't like the way they were being “used.” Now they are in AEW being pushed further down the roster by anyone who has ever been signed by WWE and comes to AEW. And they jobbed to the Bucks?”

FTR lost to the Young Bucks at AEW Dynasty as Jack Perry interfered to allow Matt and Nick to become the new tag team champions.

Eric Bischoff responds after Dax Harwood accused him of being paid by WWE

Dax Harwood and Eric Bischoff were involved in a bitter spat on Twitter after the former accused the WCW veteran of being paid by WWE to bad mouth AEW.

Bischoff did not take kindly to that and called out Harwood and said that he was mid. Responding to a fan, he wrote:

"Don't be so hard on him. He's as mid as mid can get. He knows it. He's flailing away trying to prove his 'loyalty' so he can hold on to that bag as long as possible. He knows that being a Walmart greeter is his next stop."

It will be interesting to see what this spat might turn into. Eric Bischoff could also address it on his podcast in the near future.