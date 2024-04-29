WWE Hall of Famer loses cool at AEW star Dax Harwood - "Walmart greeter is his next stop"

A WWE Hall of Famer recently hit back at Dax Harwood after their recent war of words on social media.

Eric Bischoff is a legend in the wrestling business who was responsible for WCW's success and the beginning of the Monday Night Wars with WWE. Given his vast experiences, Bischoff now critiques wrestling promotions, particularly AEW. Over the past few years, the veteran made it clear he wasn't a fan of the Jacksonville-based promotion or the product.

This led Harwood to accuse Eric Bischoff of being paid off by WWE to bury AEW. Hence when a fan also criticized the former for teasing an association with WWE in the past, Bischoff jumped on the bandwagon and continued taking shots at the AEW star. He even suggested that Harwood's next job would be as a Walmart greeter.

"Don't be so hard on him. He's as mid as mid can get. He knows it. He's flailing away trying to prove his 'loyalty' so he can hold on to that bag as long as possible. He knows that being a Walmart greeter is his next stop," wrote Bischoff.

You can check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

Dax Harwood supported Tony Khan after CM Punk called him a "clown"

Recently CM Punk did an interview on the MMA Hour where he took multiple shots at AEW and Tony Khan. He even called the AEW boss a clown.

Recently, Dax Harwood took to social media to let fans know that he and Tony have been working hard to get Lynyrd Skynyrd's 'Gimme Back My Bullets' for Mark Briscoe's entrance for his ROH Supercard of Honor bout against Eddie Kingston.

Harwood's supportive message to Khan came as a bit of a surprise considering he is good friends with Punk. However, there seems to be no bad blood between the AEW star and his employer, as he called the latter a good boss.

"Tony and I worked together on getting this song for Mark. It was so important for Tony to have this song on such a special night for Pugh family. Maybe I shouldn't share this, but Tony's exact words to me were... 'This is the best $___ I've ever spent.' That's the kind of boss we work for," Dax Harwood wrote.

Check out Harwood's post below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if this war of words between Harwood and Eric Bischoff will finally rest or whether the two wrestling personalities have more things to say to each other in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback