Dax Harwood recently made an accusation stating that WWE is paying Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff to degrade AEW.

Bischoff is not a fan of AEW and is very critical of Tony Khan in his podcast and interviews. Just a few days ago, he took a shot at AEW for 'being unprofitable' and even called the company's president "a stooge".

The one half of FTR took notice of the insult and hit back with an accusation, insinuating that WWE has the former RAW General Manager on its payroll just to bury its rival promotion. Since this social media war started, both parties have been taking shots at each other often.

That said, Bischoff recently logged onto his X/Twitter account to troll Dax The Axe again. He dropped sarcastic comments on a few posts, clearly mocking the AEW star for making accusations against him.

What did Dax Harwood say to Eric Bischoff?

When Dax Harwood noticed that Eric Bischoff insulted his boss and made fun of the company he works in, he took matters into his own hands to clap back at the WWE Hall of Famer.

Apart from accusing the WCW legend of taking money from WWE to bury AEW, he also called him a stalker who is obsessed (not in a good way) with Khan and his promotion, which is why he constantly talks about them in his podcasts and social media.

"I know it’s your gimmick and the other guys pay you well to bury AEW, but checking out your timeline & all the Tony tweets and RT’s, it looks very stalkerish. Netflix 'Baby Reindeer' would do you a bit of good, my brother in Christ," he said.

To this, Bischoff responded with a dig of his own.

"Says the chunky little monkey that studies my timeline. That's weird!"

Dax Harwood is a former WWE star who left the promotion in 2020. He joined the Jacksonville-based promotion the same year and has been working there since.

