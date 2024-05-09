Kyle O’Reilly asks Adam Copeland (fka Edge) for a favor; Here’s how The Rated-R Superstar responded

AEW star Kyle O'Reilly wanted a favor from Adam Copeland after helping him on Dynamite. The WWE Hall of Famer readily accepted it as well.

After almost two years, he made his long-awaited return to Revolution 2024. O'Reilly recently faced Roderick Strong at Dynasty for the International Championship in a losing effort. Meanwhile, The Rated R-Superstar has been feuding with House of Black. Last week, he defeated Buddy Matthews in a stellar match.

On this week's Dynamite, Adam Copeland faced Brody King in a No Disqualifications match. Once again, the reigning TNT Champion won over the House of Black member.

In the aftermath, King assaulted Copeland. However, O'Reilly then came to his aid. Later backstage, Kyle asked for the Cope Open Challenge and wanted a shot at the TNT Championship. The Ultimate Opportunist readily accepted this.

He said that the duo would square off at this Saturday's Collision in Vancouver.

"So, is that why you came out to help me, is to get closer to this? If that was your plan, well played. I'll tell you what. Vancouver, your hometown, Collision, Cope Open, TNT Championship. You're on," Copeland said. (00:38 - 00:54)

It will be interesting to see if Malakai Black interrupts the match and costs Adam Copeland his championship on Collision.

