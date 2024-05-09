Adam Copeland (fka Edge) survives as 6 ft 3 in AEW star gets busted open on Dynamite

Adam Copeland barely survived against an AEW star who was busted open during their violent clash on Dynamite. The 6 ft 3 in star is House of Black member Brody King.

The Rated-R Superstar defended his TNT Championship against Brody King in a no disqualification main event match on the latest edition of Dynamite. The bout advanced Copeland's rivalry with The House of Black, which began at Dynasty 2024 with Malakai Black spitting his black mist on the WWE Hall of Famer.

The Ultimate Opportunist pushed King to the limit in a brutal matchup. The 37-year-old tried to wear down Copeland's neck, and the latter fired back by delivering a DDT on King onto a steel chair, busting him open.

Towards the end of the bout, the former AEW World Trios Champion suffered a devastating Death Valley Driver on the apron before being speared by Copeland through the ropes and into a table. A final spear in the ring secured the victory for the TNT Champion.

The former WWE Champion beat King's stablemate Buddy Matthews last week on Dynamite to hold on to the TNT Title.

It remains to be seen whether or when Malakai Black himself will step up to Copeland and potentially win his first singles title in AEW.