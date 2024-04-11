AEW already regretting airing CM Punk-Jack Perry All In footage? Major twist after Dynamite

After finally airing the most anticipated unseen backstage footage of the altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry from AEW All In 2023, it seems Tony Khan is already in regret after showing it on TV.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, the company EVPs, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson released the unseen footage from the backstage brawl between The Second City Saint and Jungle Boy at the All In pay-per-view last year. The footage vindicated Punk's narration of the incident in a recent interview.

Ironically, fans in the arena started chanting "CM Punk" during the Bucks' segment. After being aired on TV, the clip has been circulating all over the internet, with AEW facing backlash.

Amid the backlash, Tony Khan's promotion has been copyright striking down the footage from wherever it is being shared on social media. Furthermore, the footage has also been removed from the promotion's official YouTube channel.

CM Punk appeared on three different major shows this week

While CM Punk didn't compete at WrestleMania 40, The Voice of The Voiceless joined the commentary desk during the World Heavyweight Championship clash match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins on Night Two of The Show of Shows. After Drew won the title, Punk attacked The Scottish Warrior. Damian Priest made perfect use of the opportunity as he successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become World Champion.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 40, Punk surprisingly appeared during the main event, costing McIntyre the number one contender spot for the World Title by pulling his legs. Ironically, The Second City Saint also appeared on Dynamite this week, thanks to Tony Khan releasing the backstage altercation footage.

Moreover, while the footage has finally been rolled, interesting reactions from all over the wrestling world continue to flood the internet. It will be interesting to see how things play out in the coming weeks.

