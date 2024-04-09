Drew McIntyre gets pinned by 10-time champion after CM Punk interferes again on RAW

Drew McIntyre has been affected by CM Punk yet again for the second night in a row. While Punk cost him the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania, he would cost him an opportunity at the number one contendership on RAW as McIntyre was pinned by a 10-time champion.

This week on RAW, Drew McIntyre was scheduled for a Fatal Four-Way match to determine Damian Priest's opponent for the World Heavyweight Championship. His opponents were "Big" Bronson Reed, Ricochet, and 10-time Tag Team Champion Jey Uso.

In an epic conclusion to the RAW after WrestleMania, CM Punk appeared again and held McIntyre's legs, distracting him and helping Jey Uso pick up the pin and the win.

This was an extremely rare moment of Jey Uso pinning Drew McIntyre as it has always been the Scotsman getting the best of him.

It was a double burn for McIntyre, who has been hating on CM Punk and so focused on him that it has come back to bite him directly. Jey Uso pinning the star was just rubbing salt in the wounds of the former world champion.

This means that Jey Uso vs Damian Priest will take place for the World Heavyweight Championship sometime soon.

It's safe to say that McIntyre and Punk's rivalry is set to escalate. The Second City Saint seems to be well on his way to recovery.

