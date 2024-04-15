WWE legend defends Jack Perry; calls out AEW for giving him unfair punishment

Jack Perry's AEW status has been a hot topic in pro wrestling circles as of late. A WWE legend and former AEW employee has just weighed in on the matter.

Last week's AEW Dynamite featured footage of the backstage incident between the former Jungle Boy and CM Punk at All In 2023. The altercation led to Punk's termination from the company and a lengthy suspension for Perry.

On his Extreme Life podcast, Matt Hardy said he wasn't opposed to the footage airing. He also praised Perry as an asset to the company.

"It's intriguing. It's very (...) unlike AEW to do this, but I'm not opposed to it because I am someone who says, more than anyone, wrestling is entertainment when it's all said and done. (...) I'm okay with them doing it, I'm not opposed to it. I think it's going to be really interesting to see how they follow up on this because I think it could be something that is beneficial to AEW, and if they do it, and there's a lack of follow-up with how they do it or if they do it in a way that seems untruthful, it could backfire, it could be detrimental." [From 18:01 to 18:52]

Hardy added that last week's angle could lead to Jack Perry's return, which is a good thing. The WWE legend said this would've fetched better results when the rivalry was more relevant, but he also thought the Punk vs. Perry beef should've been squashed long before All In.

"I really believe Jack shouldn't have been exiled as he was. [Punk and Perry are both at fault to a degree] But I feel like his [Perry] punishment (...) outweighed the crime. I think Jack Perry is a big asset to AEW, and I'd be happy to have him back. That's my opinion," Matt Hardy said. [From 18:53 to 22:21]

Perry and Hardy faced each other on the March 29, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite. The former Jungle Boy won in just under 10 minutes.

Eric Bischoff on Matt Hardy's WWE future following AEW departure

Matt Hardy's pro wrestling future has been up in the air for months as his contract with AEW has expired. It was recently confirmed that the veteran star was a free agent once again.

Eric Bischoff discussed Matt's future on his 83 Weeks podcast and commented on why he did not see the tag team legend going back to WWE.

“I think Matt is a good teacher. He is passionate. Could I see him working at the Performance Center? Absolutely. But in the ring again, competing? I just think injuries, time, things that happen naturally over time as you age. I don't see it. Hopefully, I am wrong, for their sake, especially Matt because he is not under contract right now." [2:48 - 3:26]

Matt's last WWE match came on the January 20, 2020, edition of RAW. He was defeated by Erick Rowan in just over two minutes that night.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : Should WWE try to sign Jack Perry? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback