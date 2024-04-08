Former WWE champion leaves AEW after 4 years - Reports

An AEW star has reportedly left the company after his contract expired recently. The star being discussed is Matt Hardy.

A few weeks earlier, Matt revealed that he was still in talks about about renewing his contract with the company.

Matt and Jeff Hardy were the staples in WWE for many years. The duo made a name for themselves with their high-risk maneuvers in and outside the ring.

The 49-year-old star is one of the top veterans in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He joined AEW in 2020. He and his brother have delivered top-notch matches in the company after Jeff Hardy signed with the company in 2022.

As reported by Fightful, Matt Hardy has seemingly not renewed his contract with the company. It was also noted that his deal was set to expire in March. However, the company had allegedly added several weeks to pass the WrestleMania season. As of April 8, 2024, he is officially a free agent.

Matt's last match took place on January 5, where he teamed up with Jeff Hardy and Mark Briscoe against Kip Sabian and The Butcher and The Blade in an episode of Rampage.

It will be interesting to see where his path leads now that he is a free agent again after a long time.

