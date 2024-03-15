Matt Hardy gives an update on his AEW future

Matt Hardy and his current contract with AEW have taken the spotlight several times since it was revealed that his time with the Jacksonville-based company might be up this month.

Now, fans are all the more eager to know whether Hardy will remain with Tony Khan or not. Unfortunately, Mattitude hasn't even received a clear reply yet.

That was evident when he discussed his contract scenario on the podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

“Nothing really new. No updates to be given. Just still conversing, still in the midst of negotiation, figuring out what’s going on. So no real updates on that, but thank you guys for asking and giving a sh*t", he said. [h/t fightful.com]

So, for all its worth, fans might not know about Hardy's future for a while. Several aspects might play a role in whether the brothers will decide to remain with AEW or not.

Matt has voiced his frustration about their booking. Younger brother Jeff has recently experienced a botch in a match with Sammy Guevara, which could have been a more serious injury.

Fans think Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy might return to WWE for a Hall of Fame induction

Matt and Jeff Hardy are routinely counted in the list of the best tag teams ever. When it comes to extreme wrestlers, they stand toe to toe to the likes of the Dudley Boyz and others.

However, there's one achievement that the Hardy Boyz have been missing, and that's a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

With the brothers now in AEW, it looks highly unlikely that the Stamford-based company will induct anyone who's with another wrestling franchise.

But of course, the legendary duo still seems to have a lot of matches in them, so it remains to be seen where the two will continue their wrestling journey.

What do you think? Should Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy remain in AEW? Sound it off in the comments.

