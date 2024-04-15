Eric Bischoff doesn’t see former United States Champion wrestling again for WWE

Eric Bischoff has revealed that he doesn't see a former WWE United States Champion wrestle again for the company. This star is a very popular name among wrestling fans.

The star is none other than Matt Hardy. Matt recently revealed that his contract with AEW was up and that he was a free agent now. He also stated that he is talking to everyone to see what to make of his future. Eric Bischoff, who is known to give valid opinions on wrestling matters, has spoken now up on this topic.

Bischoff has said that because of Hardy’s age and all the damage over the years, he does not see him wrestle again for WWE. He, however, said that Matt could work at The Performance Center and that he is a great teacher. He was speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast when he said:

“I think Matt is a good teacher. He is passionate. Could I see him working at The Performance Center? Absolutely. But in the ring again, competing? I just think injuries, time, things that happen naturally over time as you age. I don't see it. Hopefully, I am wrong ,for their sake, especially Matt because he is not under contract right now.” [2:48 - 3:26]

WWE legend Matt Hardy reveals when he will retire from wrestling

Former WWE star Matt Hardy is now a free agent and is actively looking for where to work next. Despite what many fans and pundits think, Matt still thinks he has a few more years left in him.

That is according to the man himself. He was a guest on Chris Van Vliet’s show when he revealed that he is not yet done with wrestling.

"Yes, I do, and I think a couple more [years]... Just depending on how my body feels. And, like, the way I said my body felt over the winter break, and it was so good, it was weird. I was feeling so good and so healthy. When Jeff... Sting had an injury and he wasn't there, and they ended up doing Jeff vs. Darby [Allin], and then Jeff had some singles matches for a few weeks... and just during that time I was ready. That's when I started dieting, and I was trimming down, and I was ready to, like, get in the ring and start to rock & roll, and whatever," Hardy said.

Given those comments, it should come as no surprise that Matt is talking to everyone as he keeps his options open.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you agree with Eric Bischoff? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion