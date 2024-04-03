49-year-old AEW star says he might have two years left until retirement

The AEW roster features a balanced mix of pro wrestling veterans, rising stars, and rookie talents. Now one WWE legend on the All Elite roster has revealed that retirement is likely in the near future.

Matt Hardy made his pro debut in 1992 at the age of 18. Since then he and his brother, Jeff Hardy, have become a household name as one of the most decorated tag teams ever. The brothers have also had successful singles careers with World Championship wins in WWE and TNA, among other promotions.

Big Money Matt made a major WWE tease today during his interview on Insight Chris Van Vliet podcast. The veteran also answered how long he thinks he has left in the ring, when asked about whether he thinks his career winding down.

"Yes, I do, and I think a couple more [years]... just depending on how my body feels. And, like, the way I said my body felt over the winter break... and it was so good, it was weird. I was feeling so good and so healthy. When Jeff... Sting had an injury and he wasn't there, and they ended up doing Jeff vs. Darby [Allin], and then Jeff had some singles matches for a few weeks... and just during that time I was ready. That's when I started dieting, and I was trimming down, and I was ready to, like, get in the ring and start to rock & roll, and whatever," Matt Hardy said. [From 7:14 to 7:51]

Matt continued and said he thinks he can go for two more years based on how good he has felt as of late. He reiterated his commitment to putting over other AEW talents.

"I've had time off, but just the way my body felt so good during that time, that makes me feel like I can go for a little bit longer. But I would love to do another two years, especially if I'm capable.... because I feel like I don't have to do the things the young guys do. As long as I can go out there and... and be competitive, and do my stuff, you know, do the greatest hits of Matt Hardy, and like, sell for these people or, you know, take their stuff, and then we're good with it, you know," Matt Hardy said. [From 07:51 to 08:18]

Hardy has not wrestled since the AEW Rampage tapings on January 3. The 11-minute show opener that night saw The Hardys team with Mark Briscoe for a trios win over Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade.

Matt Hardy updates fans on his AEW contract status

Matt Hardy's last WWE run ended on March 2, 2020, and just sixteen days later the wrestling legend was making his AEW debut.

The former Broken Matt recently confirmed the rumors on his contract expiring. In another update, the 49-year-old addressed his status on his Extreme Life podcast stating that he has a new AEW contract on the table and currently deciding whether to resign with the Jacksonville-based company or not.

"There is a little news to go along with my contract negotiations. I have an AEW contract sitting in front of me, for a few years, and I'm looking through it, and deciding what I want to do going forward. There's obviously still some options; I gotta make sure that I'm aware of the ins & outs of the contract, and I want to make sure everything is up to par as far as what I want it to be," Matt Hardy said.

Hardy went on to provide additional details on his AEW offer, and when there might be an announcement. The former ECW Champion expects a decision to be made within the next month or so.

