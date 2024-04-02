Major star hints at legendary tag team's WWE return after 5 years for WrestleMania XL ladder match

We are just days away from WrestleMania XL and with The Judgment Day defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles in a Six Pack Ladder match many fans wonder whether they will see the return of Matt and Jeff Hardy at The Show of Shows.

The Hardy Boyz's recent run with WWE came in when they returned at WrestleMania 33 during a ladder match for the RAW Tag Team Championship. With this year's 'Mania set to stage a Six-Pack Ladder Match, Matt Hardy recently teased the return of the legendary tag team on the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast.

The former United States Champion is currently in the middle of contract negotiations with AEW and recently addressed the rumor of returning to WWE and said, ''Never say never!''

"It’s great that people think that [Jeff & I ] could make another surprise appearance at WrestleMania. That makes me happy; it makes people excited. If you hear someone talk about a Ladder match, ‘Are they gonna show up?’ And that’s great! So, I don’t know. It’s pro wrestling and in pro wrestling, never say never," he said. [H/T: POSTWrestling.com]

Jeff and Matt Hardy had their last match as The Hardy Boyz in AEW in January this year when they and Mark Briscoe handed a defeat to Kip Sabian and The Butcher and the Blade on Rampage.

At WrestleMania XL The Judgment Day will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against #DIY, The Awesome Truth, The New Day, A-Town Down Under, and New Catch Republic on Night One.

Hardy has kept the question unanswered and WrestleMania is known for its surprises. It remains to be seen how this one plays out.

Former WWE World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy has been offered an AEW contract renewal

As noted, Matt Hardy is currently negotiating his contract with AEW. The veteran recently revealed that he has been offered a new deal, and he's looking through it, as he revealed on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

"There is a little news to go along with my contract negotiations. I have an AEW contract sitting in front of me for a few years, and I'm looking through it and deciding what I want to do going forward. There's obviously still some options; I gotta make sure that I'm aware of the ins and outs of the contract, and I want to make sure everything is up to par as far as what I want to be," said Matt Hardy.

Matt also said that he knows that he has only a few years of wrestling, and wants to make the most of his time. Hardy noted that he was happy to be invited to work with AEW for the foreseeable future.

Matt Hardy signed with AEW in 2020 and Jeff Hardy did the same two years later, in 2022, and Jeff's contract is set to end a bit later. So, there's every chance that the two brothers will remain in AEW well after WWE WrestleMania XL.

However, like Hardy says, one can never be sure about what happens in wrestling, until it ends up happening.

