WWE legend looks absolutely ripped in a new photo

A former WWE Superstar has shocked fans by showing off his incredibly ripped physique. This legend is very popular among his fanbase as he is very active on social media.

The star in question here is none other than Matt Hardy. Hardy took to Twitter recently to share a photo of himself by the pool where he is seen flexing with a huge grin on his face. He also had a very simple title to the photo.

Taking to Twitter, he simply wrote:

“POOL TIME.”

It is a great time for Matt Hardy to show off his physique, even as reports emerge that he is yet to sign an extension to his current AEW contract. A move to WWE may even possibly be on the cards next, and with posts like this, he is only going to compel Triple H to make an offer.

Former WWE star Matt Hardy reveals how he would have debuted Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone shocked the entire wrestling world when she signed up with AEW at Dynamite: Big Business a few weeks back. The former WWE star is now under the spotlight in the women’s division in Tony Khan’s company and is apparently destined for big things.

Despite having a great debut, Matt Hardy has revealed that he would have changed a few things to make her debut more impactful. He was speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast when he said:

"Looking back in hindsight, I wish it would have been advertised, and that's not even looking back in hindsight, I wish it would've been advertised before she was even there. It was to mirror Punk's debut when he showed up at 'AEW Rampage.'"

Mone is now seemingly in a rivalry with Willow Nightingale after the latter showed signs of turning heel. It will be interesting to see how this potential rivalry will develop.

