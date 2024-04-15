Backstage update on Erick Rowan following WWE return rumors - Reports

The WWE Universe is buzzing this weekend with rumors and speculation on the potential return of Erick Rowan, aka Erick Redbeard. New details from backstage have just leaked on the multi-time champion.

The former Bludgeon Brother signed his WWE developmental contract in 2011 and rose to fame as a follower of Bray Wyatt alongside the late Luke Harper. Rowan found success in NXT and on the main roster as a member of The Wyatt Family. His nine-year run with the company ended on April 15, 2020 as he was let go due to COVID-19 budget cuts. Since then, he has worked the indies and made a few AEW appearances.

Rowan was pulled from ECPW's Coal Town Carnage event next week, and the promotion said the grappler canceled the booking due to new contractual obligations. There may be something significant to the cancellation, as a new report from PWInsider Elite notes that Rowan was in Pittsburgh, PA, this past week, which is where WWE often sends talents to undergo medical testing before they're signed.

It was also noted that WWE's recent teases for Uncle Howdy appear to be related to Rowan's return, but that has not been confirmed. There has also been speculation on the company potentially pairing Rowan with Braun Strowman when he returns in the near future.

Erick Rowan talks "humiliating" match at WWE WrestleMania

Erick Rowan worked with many top stars throughout his tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment, but his most infamous bout came against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

WrestleMania 32 in 2016 saw The Rock defeat Rowan in just six seconds, setting a new record for shortest match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. After the squash, John Cena saved The Rock from an attack by The Wyatt Family.

Rowan recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast and revealed why he was chosen to face The Great One over Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Luke Harper:

"Because Braun couldn't be beat, they had to protect Windham, and Jon just had suffered a torn patella. So it would have been paper-rock-scissors between me and Jon taking the quickest pin. So, yeah... I just happened to win the short straw on that one. As Joseph Ruud... yes, it was an honor. As Erick Rowan... that was humiliating," said Erick Rowan.

Rowan's last WWE match came on the March 9, 2020 edition of RAW. He was defeated by Drew McIntyre in just two minutes.

