"That was humiliating" - Former WWE star reflects on losing to The Rock at WrestleMania

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan has commented on how he felt about losing to The Rock in a squash match at WrestleMania 32.

The Great One returned to the company at The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2016, and he was confronted by The Wyatt Family. He challenged one of them to an impromptu match and pinned Rowan in six seconds after hitting him with a Rock Bottom. This was The People's Champion's last match in WWE.

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Erick Rowan wasn't very happy when his match against The Rock was brought up in the conversation. He apparently doesn't like to be reminded about it.

"Well, it was a short one. I don't know why you gotta remind me of this. You know, you say it's an honour. But then I started really thinking about some fan came into the signing today and he was wearing The Rock’s Brahma Bull shirt and I was like, really? Like, come on. You gotta put this in my face and he starts laughing," said Rowan.

When asked how he was selected for the match, Erick stated:

"Because Braun couldn't be beat, they had to protect Windham and Jon had just suffered a torn patella. So it would have been paper rock scissors between me and Jon taking the quickest pin. So yeah, I just happened to win the short straw on that one. As Joseph Ruud Yes, it was an honour. As Erick Rowan, that was humiliating."

Will The Rock ever have another match in WWE?

The multi-time world champion is regarded by many fans and insiders as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He's one of the biggest names to come out of WWE, as he's currently a huge star in Hollywood.

While The Rock only makes sporadic appearances in the company, it's not certain whether or not he'll ever wrestle again.

He told Pat McAfee that a match between him and Roman Reigns was locked in for WrestleMania this year, but plans were nixed. The bout could end up happening next year. As they say, anything can happen in WWE. John Cena is a major star as well, and he's set to wrestle this Saturday.

So, only time will tell whether or not The Great One will have another match in WWE.

