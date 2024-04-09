Reunion with absent star, Firefly Fun House returns - 5 Ways Uncle Howdy can make his WWE comeback in 2024

Uncle Howdy has not been seen in some time, but he could be making his return to WWE soon. The mysterious figure was associated with Bray Wyatt, but his identity was never revealed. Howdy was last seen on WWE television scolding Alexa Bliss following her loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away last August. The Eater of Worlds likely had a vision for the Uncle Howdy character that wrestling fans never saw. However, Howdy could return to the company this year in Bray Wyatt's honor.

Listed below are five ways Uncle Howdy could return to the company in 2024:

#5. Uncle Howdy could return to haunt LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt's final televised match was his victory over LA Knight in a Lights Out match at Royal Rumble 2023. Howdy interfered in the match and attacked The Megastar.

Knight picked up an impressive victory over AJ Styles this past weekend at WrestleMania XL and has a ton of momentum. Howdy could make his surprising return to confront Knight, and it would make for a compelling rivalry on WWE SmackDown.

#4. He could bring back the Firefly Fun House

Bray Wyatt was one of the most creative personalities the industry has ever seen. With a microphone in his hand, he could captivate the WWE Universe, and one of his most interesting creations was the Firefly Fun Hourse.

Wyatt's puppets have not been seen since his passing last year. Uncle Howdy could bring them back with a new version of the Firefly Fun House while paying tribute to Bray Wyatt.

#3. The mysterious figure could go after Logan Paul

Logan Paul left WrestleMania XL as the reigning United States Champion. The popular YouTuber portrays a heel on SmackDown and is very full of himself. Uncle Howdy could return to the company and go after Paul on the blue brand.

Howdy is the polar opposite of Paul, and it would be an intriguing dynamic. The Maverick has proven to be exceptional in the ring, but he might not be caught off guard by the mysterious figure, making him his prime target.

#2. He could become the leader of The Final Testament

The Final Testament is a SmackDown faction comprised of Karrion Kross, The Authors of Pain, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering. The group lost a Philadelphia Street Fight to The Pride (Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits) on Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania.

There is a lot of talent in The Final Testament group, but they haven't been able to put it all together and become successful on the blue brand. Uncle Howdy's inclusion would make The Final Testament more interesting, and he could show them the right way to move forward.

#1. Uncle Howdy could return with Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has not been seen on WWE television since her loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023. She was aligned with Bray Wyatt but decided to betray The Fiend at WrestleMania 37, leading to Randy Orton's victory.

Bliss could be getting set to return to the promotion following WrestleMania. Howdy may interrupt her return promo, and they could unite to continue Bray Wyatt's vision in WWE moving forward.

