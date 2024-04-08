Cody Rhodes wasn't the only one who finished his story at WrestleMania: Who else had a full circle moment?

Cody Rhodes made history last weekend at WrestleMania XL by defeating Roman Reigns and finishing his story, but he was just one of the many who did so. Many championships changed hands last week and made their first appearances at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and those simple acts created major impacts on specific stars.

On the second night of WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes finished his story by defeating Roman Reigns, which already meant a lot of things. The American Nightmare became the first of his wrestling family to win a WWE World title, ended Reigns's Undisputed Universal Championship run, and cemented himself in wrestling history. However, another star who revealed that she also finished her own story during the event was Scarlett.

Early on the second night of WrestleMania, Scarlett accompanied The Final Testament as they battled The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley with B-Fab for their Philadelphia Street Fight. Special names were also present for the event: Bubba Ray Dudley as the referee and Snoop Dogg as the special guest commentator.

Although the match was for the six men only, both women also got their time to shine by occasional interferences and even going through a table. The Final Testament may have lost the match, but Scarlett gained more.

In a tweet, Scarlett stated that five years before getting hired by WWE, she was still serving and bartending and then was even Snoop Dogg's waitress. However, she has finally finished her story at WrestleMania XL last night.

Expand Tweet

Why was Cody Rhodes afraid of finishing his story?

Chaos ensued during The Pride vs The Final Testament

Since returning to WWE, The American Nightmare has been adamant about finishing his story. He gained more fans through his words no matter who and what stood in his way. However, he still had doubts about this plan.

During the WrestleMania XL press conference, Cody Rhodes shared that one of his fears about finishing the story was there would be nothing left after it. However, after the three-count hit last night, he realized he still had other things to give.

What's next for Cody Rhodes?

The sky is the limit now that there is a new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the company, and it looks like his first order of action is getting a new design for his belt.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see what is next for The American Nightmare in WWE.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you want to see more of Scarlett in the ring? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion