Cody Rhodes kickstarted a new era for WWE as he defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare has now seemingly revealed the first change that will take place with him as the face of the company.

Rhodes finally finished his story on Night Two of WrestleMania as he won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, ending Reigns' 1316-day run. The former AEW EVP was assisted by multiple stars, including legends John Cena and The Undertaker.

With Cody now the face of the company, he has seemingly hinted at changing the championship design and has previously expressed his love of the famous Winged Eagle belt. The American Nightmare posted a picture of his recently won championship along with a throwback design, teasing a design change for the title. Rhodes has hinted the same in multiple interviews in the past and it seems like he could do the deed on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes acknowledged Roman Reigns' historic WWE title run

While Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have been at odds for over a year, the American Nightmare had nothing but praise for the Tribal Chief. Rhodes stated in the post-WrestleMania press conference that Reigns had the greatest title run in sports entertainment history:

"Roman Reigns, obviously he and I are not good friends, but that's the greatest championship reign in sports and entertainment. And as much as I don't agree with his style, and the way he went about being a champion perhaps, I still hope I can be half the champion that he was for WWE, as a leader, as the quarterback."

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes will likely be present on the upcoming edition of RAW where we will likely get a hint of what's next for him. As for Reigns, he is expected to take some time off and could return for a big program down the line. Triple H teased that the company has something huge in store for the Tribal Chief as he embarks upon a new chapter.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE