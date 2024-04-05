Cody Rhodes' plans if he wins the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes will get his second shot at finishing his story at WrestleMania XL this weekend. Ahead of his WWE Universal Title match, The American Nightmare spoke about possibly making some aesthetic changes to the belt if he wins.

Rhodes went on to win the Royal Rumble for the second consecutive time earlier this year. He outlasted 30 other superstars to punch his ticket to WrestleMania and confirm his meeting with The Tribal Chief. Since this is his second shot against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title, Rhodes will be weary of The Bloodline's tactics at the Show Of Shows.

WWE World opened its gates for many fans today. The American Nightmare made an interesting claim at the event, saying that he plans to change the design of the WWE Universal Championship if he beats Roman Reigns this weekend.

What is the stipulation for Cody Rhodes' WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania XL?

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will be pulling off double-duty at WrestleMania this weekend as they will be main-eventing both nights of the PLE. The first night will see Seth Rollins and Rhodes team up to face Reigns and The Rock. The outcome of the bout will decide the stipulation for the WWE Universal Championship match.

If Rhodes and Rollins manage to defeat The Rock and Reigns on Night One, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside for the title match on Night Two. However, if Rollins and Rhodes lose the tag team match, Rhodes will have to try and finish his story in a Bloodline Rules match.

The WWE Universe is excited to witness Rhodes finish his story and celebrate with possibly the biggest babyface of this generation. However, Rhodes made the same promise last year, leading many fans to believe that he would bring back the title that his father won back in the day.

