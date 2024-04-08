Cody Rhodes hails Roman Reigns' title run as the greatest in WWE history

Cody Rhodes acknowledged Roman Reigns and declared his historic WWE title run as the greatest in sports entertainment history following their match WrestleMania XL.

The story has officially been finished and The American Nightmare has come out on top of the world as the champion at the end of Night Two of WrestleMania XL. It was a night that will be remembered for a long time. This bout seems to have ushered in the new era, with the match entailing epic highs and lows, ending in sweet euphoria for Rhodes.

The new WWE champion came out to the WrestleMania XL Sunday press conference smiling and briefly touched upon his thoughts on Roman Reigns' iconic title run. Cody Rhodes clearly stated that he considers it the greatest championship reign in sports and entertainment even though he said he didn't particularly agree with how he held it for so long.

"Roman Reigns, obviously he and I are not good friends, but that's the greatest championship reign in sports and entertainment. And as much as I don't agree with his style, and the way he went about being a champion perhaps, I still hope I can be half the champion that he was for WWE, as a leader, as the quarterback." [0:33 - 1:08]

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' long-running rivalry has potentially come to an end

Cody Rhodes has finally fulfilled his long-held dream of becoming a WWE World Champion as he put every bit of energy in the ring against his opponent, Roman Reigns. It looked tough for The American Nightmare coming off of a previous loss on Night One against the threatening duo of Reigns and The Rock.

The match had one of the biggest cinematic experiences from the get go and picked up the pace soon after. However, the finale was as if it was meant to be for Rhodes, as even when members of The Bloodline interfered, such as Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and The Rock, they were put to rest by Jey Uso, John Cena, and The Undertaker somehow.

However, one crucial interference from Seth Rollins, showing up in Shield gear, would be enough to distract The Head of the Table from the match and cost him the victory.

It seems that the long-running story between Cody Rhodes and Reigns has possibly ended and it's going to be quite interesting for every fan to see how they move forward now. The fans will now have to tune in for RAW and SmackDown this week to find out the new direction for both stars following WrestleMania XL.

