Huge botch sees former WWE champion narrowly escape injury at WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL Night Two kicked off with two title changes before the WWE Universe was able to decompress with a Philadelphia Street Fight.

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits took on The Final Testament and after Montez Ford was able to deal with The Authors of Pain on the outside of the ring, Karrion Kross was left on his own to battle a handicap match against the whole team.

Scarlett stepped in to try to help her husband but was put through a table by B-Fab as Lashley and The Profits continued the assault on Kross. They were even helped by WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, who was a special guest referee.

As the duo looked to put Kross through a table to finish the match, the table collapsed as Kross was placed on it and he was lucky that he wasn't injured. As the team scrambled to pick up another table, Ford attacked Kross with a kendo stick before he was able to deliver a splash through the table to pick up the win.

Weapons don't seem to be going WWE's way this weekend after the ladder almost gave way on Damian Priest last night, and now the botch with the table tonight.

