Cody Rhodes reveals one of the biggest fears he had about finishing the story

Cody Rhodes has mentioned one of the things he was worried would happen if he finished the story.

The American Nightmare won last year's Royal Rumble match and challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, he lost the bout due to The Bloodline's interference. He won the Rumble again this year and had another title match against The Tribal Chief. This time, he was successful and his story is now complete.

During the WrestleMania XL post-show press conference, Cody Rhodes stated that one of his biggest fears about finishing the story was that there would be nothing left afterwards. However, after he pinned Roman Reigns, he realized that he still has more things to do.

"I think one of the biggest fears I had coming into this, especially after WrestleMania 39, one of the biggest fears I had was if I did finish the story, if I did win, I would have nothing left. That it would literally have taken everything I've ever done, every match I've ever been invovled with, every partner I've ever had, every bit of me it would take. And I can tell you, the moment Charles Robinson hit three, I knew I have everything left to give still. I have a whole 'nother level. You've heard the former champion say all the time there are levels to this. I just leveled up," said Rhodes. [9:46-10:32]

Cody Rhodes on Roman Reigns' historic WWE title run

The Head of the Table was the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 1,316 days. It's easily the longest title reign in modern wrestling.

Cody Rhodes stated at the press conference that even though he and Roman Reigns aren't friends, he still considers the latter's reign to be the greatest in sports and entertainment.

"Roman Reigns, obviously he and I are not good friends, but that's the greatest championship reign in sports and entertainment. And as much as I don't agree with his style, and the way he went about being a champion perhaps, I still hope I can be half the champion that he was for WWE, as a leader, as the quarterback." [0:33 - 1:08]

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see whether Cody Rhodes will move to WWE SmackDown now that he's the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Would you like to see Cody Rhodes also have a lengthy title reign? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion