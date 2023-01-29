5 potential directions for Bray Wyatt following Royal Rumble 2023

Bray Wyatt took on LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match last night at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. This was The Eater of Worlds' first bout since his return to the company, and truth be told, it didn't disappoint.

While the quality of the match has left fans divided on social media, there is no denying the unique gimmick match felt surreal and WWE deserves all the credit for trying something new.

The match ebbed and flowed as both Knight and Wyatt tried to gain the upper hand over their rivals. However, it was the former Universal Champion who prevailed over the former NXT Superstar to earn a major victory.

With the event finally in the history books, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Wyatt. In this piece, we will look at five potential directions for The Eater of Worlds following his win at the Royal Rumble.

#5. Reunion with Alexa Bliss

There's no denying the fact that WWE's creative team has been teasing the potential reunion of Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss for quite some time now. While nothing has come of it yet, that may change following the Royal Rumble.

Little Miss Bliss took on Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship last night at the Royal Rumble. However, she succumbed to a loss in the match. Following that, Uncle Howdy interrupted Bliss, sending her another message.

On another note, Bray Wyatt shed light on his potential reunion with Little Miss Bliss following his win at the event. The New Face of Fear stated that he and Alexa were connected forever. Hence, a potential reunion between the duo could be in the cards soon.

#4. Uncle Howdy turns on Bray Wyatt after his win at the Royal Rumble

Uncle Howdy showed up to attack LA Knight following his loss at the hands of Bray Wyatt. The hideous figure delivered an Elbow Drop from an elevated platform as Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse characters witnessed the carnage.

Of what we have seen so far, Howdy seems to be a twisted character. From attacking Wyatt to asking him to revel in himself, his character has been incomprehensible to the entire WWE Universe.

Given that he is likely to lock horns with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39, Howdy could turn on his nephew shortly. The hideous figure could launch an attack on The Eater of Worlds, setting up a potential match for 'Mania 39.

#3. A real-life Firefly Funhouse and The Wyatt World

@Obscure4Life



With residents of The Firefly Funhouse watching,

#RoyalRumble

We always knew that something dark was hiding deep down inside @Windham6 & tonight he unleashed it upon @RealLAKnight With residents of The Firefly Funhouse watching, @UncleHowdy_ left an explosive memory on the mind of Knight; a deep burn We always knew that something dark was hiding deep down inside @Windham6 & tonight he unleashed it upon @RealLAKnightWith residents of The Firefly Funhouse watching, @UncleHowdy_ left an explosive memory on the mind of Knight; a deep burn🔥 #RoyalRumblehttps://t.co/qyHLy48uC5

Bray Wyatt revived the Firefly Funhouse gimmick a couple of weeks ago. Following that, the Funhouse characters made an appearance last night at the Royal Rumble.

Hence, it seems we will be getting more of the Firefly Funhouse segments on the Road to WrestleMania 39. The creative team could then go on to unveil each character's true identity in the weeks to come.

While Bo Dallas is likely to be the man behind Uncle Howdy, it will be interesting to see which WWE Superstars feature in "The Wyatt World". Will LA Knight become the first member of Bray Wyatt's World? More on this in the following point:

#2. LA Knight returns as a character of the FireFly Funhouse

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble



LA Knight was made for this environment. He got his whole thing over in barely three months. https://t.co/3Ua2QfDpYS

LA Knight has made a name for himself in a very short period on the main roster thanks to his amazing character work and mic skills. While he may have succumbed to a loss at the Royal Rumble, his ongoing angle with Bray Wyatt may not be over yet.

With the FireFly Funhouse characters making an appearance last night, it seems WWE is keen to create a real-life version of the FireFly Funhouse. Given how Wyatt prevailed over Knight at Rumble, it won't be surprising if the former NXT Superstar returns as one of the characters from the Funhouse.

#1. Bray Wyatt targets Karrion Kross

Coca @3CProWrestling How long till we get Bray Wyatt vs Karrion Kross? How long till we get Bray Wyatt vs Karrion Kross?

Karrion Kross is currently involved in an angle with Rey Mysterio on the blue brand. However, the latter has been sidelined due to an injury, as per recent reports.

On another note, Wyatt's feud with LA Knight seemingly reached its climax last night at the Royal Rumble. Hence, it wouldn't be a bad idea to have The Eater of Worlds and The Herald of Doomsday cross paths. Given their potential, an intense, intriguing, and mouthwatering feud looks likely.

Kross has shown interest in working with Wyatt in the past and with Mysterio out injured. A potential feud between the duo may not be too far off.

Did you enjoy Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight at the Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

