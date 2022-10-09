Bray Wyatt returns to WWE: Every member of the Firefly Fun House explained

The speculation of WWE fans has come true. Rumored to be the White Rabbit, Bray Wyatt made his return at Extreme Rules 2022 amidst massive cheers from the Philadelphia audience. He last appeared in a Firefly Fun House segment in April 2021.

The Firefly Fun House was one of the most iconic shows in modern-day wrestling. It portrayed Wyatt’s fun self while subtly teasing the involvement of The Fiend character. The segments also featured characteristic metaphoric moments in a subtly dark and cryptic manner.

Apart from Bray Wyatt, the Firefly Fun House segment consists of five other characters with unique backstories that involved their master. These included Abby the Witch, Ramblin’ Rabbit, The Boss, Mercy the Buzzard, and Huskus the Pig. WWE creative initially live-action versions of each puppet, but the idea was scrapped.

Nevertheless, the toys have a hidden meaning behind them. Abby the Witch is a hint about Sister Abigail, a fictional character created by Wyatt. Abby has a nun-like appearance which co-relates to Abigail. Also, note the uncanny similarity in both names.

Bray Wyatt repeatedly referenced Sister Abigail as his “savior” in his promos. In 2015, he implied that he would be nothing without her as she was the source of his supernatural powers.

The relationship between Wyatt and Sister Abigail is unclear, but the latter holds precedence. The “spawn of the Devil” was capable of summoning a “7-foot creature with pale eyes and horns” (Satan) whenever Bray misbehaved. Abigail seemingly died when Randy Orton burnt the Wyatt Family shack.

The Ramblin’ Rabbit is a shot at Bray Wyatt’s long and confusing promos as The Eater of Worlds. It also serves as a symbol for The Fiend character. No matter how many times it died, the rabbit would always get reincarnated.

While not appearing at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, “The Boss” was a play on Vince McMahon. Its egoistic and authoritative temperament suited the persona of the former Chairman.

Bray Wyatt often talked about “following the buzzards” so it was natural to have a buzzard toy. However, the name Mercy was inspired by WWF Superstar, Waylon Mercy (Dan Spivey). The character based on Max Cady from the movie Cape Fear is a tribute by Wyatt to his close friend.

This brings us to the last puppet of the Firefly Fun House. Huskus the Pig is a representation of Bray Wyatt’s former gimmick in NXT. Husky Harris debuted in 2010 with Cody Rhodes as his Pro, with the puppet’s portrayal seeming to indicate he was constantly told to lose weight.

Who could Bray Wyatt target after returning to WWE?

Now that Bray Wyatt has returned, he could thrust himself into the world title picture against Roman Reigns. He still has unfinished business with The Tribal Chief, having previously lost his Universal Championship to him.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Listen to that crowd reaction for Bray Wyatt, so fucking cool oh my god. #ExtremeRules Listen to that crowd reaction for Bray Wyatt, so fucking cool oh my god. #ExtremeRules https://t.co/IRzkOuOT5s

Wyatt will also be a major babyface in the coming weeks as highlighted by the pop he received from the crowd.

An interesting fan theory suggests that Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Dexter Lumis were sent to WWE by the Fiend himself. They are real-life versions of the puppets, paving the way for their master to challenge the Head of the Table. WWE could play this out as the superstars have traits resembling those of the toys in the Firefly Fun House.

