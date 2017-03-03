Did Randy Orton actually burn the body of Sister Abigail last night?

The Viper showed his cerebral side as he burnt down the Wyatt Family Compound on Smackdown

by deevyamulani News 03 Mar 2017, 18:49 IST

Randy Orton burned down Sister Abigail’s final resting place on the latest episode of Smackdown

What’s the story?

The 28 February, 2017 episode of Smackdown Live saw Randy Orton take advantage of being given the “Keys to the Kingdom” by Bray Wyatt. He chose to strike at the right time and set fire to the resting place of Sister Abigail.

Videos posted on Erik Rowan’s twitter page last year and after February’s last Smackdown episode suggest that it was not Orton who had played the Wyatt family but it was, in fact, the other way around as Erik Rowan seemed to have already dug up Sister Abigail’s body before Orton could burn the Wyatt Family Compound down.

In case you didn’t know...

Randy Orton and the Wyatt family had been at loggerheads until Orton’s heel turn on Smackdown in October 2016. The Viper delivered his deadly RKO to Kane and made it evident that he would be joining the Wyatt’s. In a promo Orton appeared in last summer, the Viper had said that it was better to join “them” if you couldn’t beat them as an explanation for his actions.

Erik Rowan was consistent in his distrust of Orton but brother Bray Wyatt decided to give him the keys to the kingdom and Randy Orton, hungry for his shot at the WWE “Holy Grail” at Wrestlemania struck at the opportune moment with Bray Wyatt now at his weakest after being separated from his family.

The Heart of the matter

In a video that appeared on Erik Rowan’s Twitter account last year In June may prove that what Randy Orton enjoyed on Tuesday was a hollow victory. The footage shows Erik Rowan walking into the darkness with a body draped over his shoulder that looked like it had been recently dug up.

The footage raises a number of questions, firstly if that is actually Sister Abigail’s corpse and whether the entire Wyatt family were involved or Erik was acting on his own in the video. If it is, in fact, Sister Abigail’s corpse that was carried away, it raises doubts on the legitimacy of Randy Orton’s action. Did Orton actually outthink the Eater of the Worlds or was he just a pawn in a game being played by Bray Wyatt.

Another video released on Erik Rowan’s twitter feed after Tuesday’s Smackdown episode ends with the exact same sequence raising speculation that the two videos and timelines are related.

These videos certainly raise some interesting questions.

What next?

After claiming to burn down the Wyatt Family Compound and Sister Abigail’s final resting place, Randy Orton has staked his claim for a WWE title shot at Wrestlemania 33 along with Bray Wyatt and AJ Styles after Styles earned a title shot at Wrestlemania by defeating Luke Harper at Tuesday night’s Smackdown.

Also

A Triple Threat match might be in the works for Wrestlemania which sees Randy Orton and AJ Styles challenge Bray Wyatt for the WWE title at the company’s flagship event.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Wyatt Family- Randy Orton storyline has become an intriguing storyline after the latest developments on Smackdown just increase the mystery over who between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton actually won the mind games in the feud for the WWE title. More twists and turns can be expected especially after Erik Rowan released a new video on Twitter. Exciting times are ahead for Smackdown fans in the build up to Wrestlemania 33.

