Details on a canceled plan for Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House revealed

Many WWE fans know tattoo artist Kyle A. Scarborough as one of the few people responsible for the creation of 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt's mask. He recently stated that there were backstage plans to bring Wyatt's Firefly Fun House "alive" at one point in time.

The Firefly Fun House often showcased a cheerful version of the former WWE Superstar's character, which also included puppets called Mercy the Buzzard, Huskus the Pig Boy, Abby the Witch, and Ramblin' Rabbit, among others.

As per Scarborough, Wyatt insisted on playing live-action versions of these puppets himself if WWE higher-ups wanted to move ahead with the idea. The tattoo artist also noted that such plans were ultimately shelved, sharing concept art via Twitter which showed what a Huskus mask would have looked like:

"Fun Fact: the WWE wanted to bring the #FireflyFunHouse alive, but @Windham6 would only do it if he played the characters himself. Only one was mocked up, and this would've been the concept for FFH Huskus. It was hinted, but ultimately shelved. #TheFiend #BrayWyatt," Scarborough wrote.

Kyle A. Scarborough

Is Bray Wyatt interested in a career in Hollywood?

Now that Bray Wyatt (real name - Windham Rotunda) is no longer part of WWE, Fightful Select reports that he has been inquiring about potential Hollywood projects in Los Angeles recently.

This rumor comes on the heels of a new photo that showed the former WWE Superstar with SFX makeup artist Jason Baker at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

For those unaware, the SFX makeup artist collaborated with Bray Wyatt during his run as The Fiend. Last year, Wyatt even teased that he would work on a movie if Baker made it.

Given that his final WWE stint included cinematic elements to a large extent, it would be intriguing to see the two-time Universal Champion use his wild imagination in Hollywood.

