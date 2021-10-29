Photo: Concept art for Alexa Bliss mask idea that was scrapped

WWE had plans for Alexa Bliss to wear a mask/makeup combo when she allied with The Fiend last year.

Famous tattoo artist Kyle Scarborough is a well-known figure among wrestling fans. He has worked with a long list of wrestlers, including Bray Wyatt.

Scarborough recently posted a couple of images on his official Twitter handle and sent wrestling fandom by storm. He recalled creating concept art for a mask/makeup combo for Bliss when she and Bray Wyatt got together on WWE TV. Check out the images below:

"Fun Fact: During the beginning of @AlexaBliss_WWE's run with #TheFiend, I was asked to mock up concept art for a potential mask/makeup combo. #BrayWyatt #AlexaBliss #WWERaw," wrote Scarborough.

WWE eventually dropped its potential mask/makeup idea for Alexa Bliss

Fans, who have watched Alexa Bliss on WWE TV over the past year, remember that she didn't wear a mask or elaborate makeup during her run. It's safe to assume that WWE dropped the idea altogether. However, fans had interesting reactions to Scarborough's concept art images:

Weapon H @hemphillwaste @ScarboroughTWTC @KaylinsWRLD @AlexaBliss_WWE That mask would have been fantastic and creepy as hell. It reminds me of Jokers ladies mask in Batman (89). @ScarboroughTWTC @KaylinsWRLD @AlexaBliss_WWE That mask would have been fantastic and creepy as hell. It reminds me of Jokers ladies mask in Batman (89).

#VillainClub @JDi3seL_ @ScarboroughTWTC



#KultOfWindham @AlexaBliss_WWE Are there any other fun facts about those two working together? It’s cool to learn about the behind the scenes of what I felt was one of the best storylines ever created. That’s just my opinion though. @ScarboroughTWTC @AlexaBliss_WWE Are there any other fun facts about those two working together? It’s cool to learn about the behind the scenes of what I felt was one of the best storylines ever created. That’s just my opinion though.#KultOfWindham

Alan Nadeau III @alannadeau2016 @ScarboroughTWTC



On the right though??? Oh hell yeah! Almost looks like a @AlexaBliss_WWE The one on the left....just doesn't look rightOn the right though??? Oh hell yeah! Almost looks like a @reymysterio mask but in face paint style! @ScarboroughTWTC @AlexaBliss_WWE The one on the left....just doesn't look rightOn the right though??? Oh hell yeah! Almost looks like a @reymysterio mask but in face paint style!

The Fiend attacked Alexa Bliss on the July 31, 2020, episode of SmackDown. She soon aligned with The Fiend and underwent a drastic transformation. "The Goddess" had now turned into a sinister entity and possessed supernatural powers. Bliss had the following to say about her alliance with The Fiend:

"I have been having so much fun in my recent time with WWE. I've always wanted to be working alongside a character like Bray, and because he is so good at what he does. He puts so much background research into what he does, and he is the true epitome of what a WWE Superstar should be, you know. He is compelling, he is always evolving and changing and being something new and fresh, and to be able to work with someone like that just always gets your creative juices going," said Bliss.

The duo moved to RAW during the 2020 WWE Draft and targeted in-ring veteran Randy Orton. The Fiend and Bliss feuded with Orton for months on end. The rivalry culminated at WrestleMania 37, where Orton defeated The Fiend after a distraction by Alexa Bliss.

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE months later. Alexa Bliss' character didn't change, though. She hasn't wrestled since her loss to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules 2021. Recently, Bliss teased a major gimmick change on Twitter.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think of the concept art for a possible mask/makeup for Alexa Bliss' disturbed character?

Musical megastar Cher reached out to a former WWE Superstar. Any guesses why? Find out here.

Edited by Angana Roy