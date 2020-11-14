Alexa Bliss shares true feelings on working with Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss recently appeared on Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend to chat about various topics, including her thoughts on working with Bray Wyatt in WWE.

The three-time RAW Women's Champion had nothing but praise for her latest co-star on the Red Brand. Alexa Bliss implied that working with someone as creative as Bray Wyatt has been a creatively-invigorating experience.

"I have been having so much fun in my recent time with WWE. I've always wanted to be working alongside a character like Bray, and because he is so good at what he does. He puts so much background research into what he does, and he is the true epitome of what a WWE Superstar should be, you know. He is compelling, he is always evolving and changing and being something new and fresh, and to be able to work with someone like that just always gets your creative juices going."

Bliss said she always feels that a performer is only as good as the other person he or she is working with. She added that adapting to a different approach while collaborating with another WWE Superstar only helps her to become a better performer.

To summarise, Alexa stated that "it's been a lot of fun" as far as her onscreen partnership with Bray Wyatt is concerned so far.

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt's recent storylines in WWE

Alexa Bliss has recently started appearing on Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse skits, but both Superstars have been involved in seperate storylines from each other.

Bray Wyatt's evil alter-ego, The Fiend, hasn't forgotten what Randy Orton did to Wyatt in the past. It remains to be seen how exactly WWE will be tackling this storyline on a long-term basis. However, The Fiend has made his presence felt around the current WWE Champion in recent memory.

Alexa Bliss crossed paths with Randy Orton recently, but she has also been dealing with the consequences of her friendship with Nikki Cross. Their relationship has turned into a complicated mess, thanks to Alexa's infatuation with The Fiend.

On the recent episode of WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss chose The Fiend's companionship over a long-term friendship with her former tag team partner, Nikki Cross.

If the above quote is used from this article, please credit Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend with an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.