Bray Wyatt interested in a new career outside of pro-wrestling - Reports

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt is reportedly interested in a career in Hollywood.

According to Fightful Select, Bray Wyatt, aka Windham Rotunda, has been in Los Angeles recently, inquiring about potential projects in Hollywood. He reportedly also pitched to be in a movie before his WWE release.

Yesterday, a photo surfaced on Twitter of Bray Wyatt with Jason Baker at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. Baker and his team designed and created the iconic mask for The Fiend and some other props for Wyatt.

This has led to fan speculations that the former Universal Champion is creating a new mask, possibly for a new character post-WWE.

Wyatt was also seen at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game at Staples Center, but Fightful confirmed he would not be playing for the Clippers.

Bray Wyatt's non-compete clause with WWE is almost up

WWE let Bray Wyatt go earlier this year, creating a stir in the pro wrestling industry. Like other released WWE stars, Wyatt also had a 90-days non-compete clause in his contract, which is about to end tomorrow.

Windham @Windham6 2 more days 2 more days

There have been many rumors about Bray Wyatt possibly joining All Elite Wrestling or IMPACT Wrestling following his non-compete clause. AEW President Tony Khan has stated that while he hasn't had any discussions with Wyatt, he will do so when the time is right.

Wyatt was a fan favorite due to his creativity, storytelling, and fantastic character work. He is a three-time World Champion and two-time Tag Team Champion.

Check out Wyatt's cheeky response to a fan asking him to return to WWE to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

