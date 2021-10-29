Bray Wyatt comments on returning to WWE to challenge Roman Reigns

Bray Wyatt has given a cheeky reply to a fan's request for him to return to WWE and challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The former WWE Superstar was released earlier this year due to budget cuts. Bray Wyatt recently sent out a tweet reminding fans that he has just two more days left on his non-compete clause.

A fan replied to the same, asking Wyatt to return to WWE as The Fiend and challenge Roman Reigns at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. In response to the fan's tweet, Bray Wyatt posted a small clip from the 2004 historical war movie Troy, cheekily asking "Is there no one else?"

The WWE Universe didn't get to see a proper feud between Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is in the middle of his best-ever run in WWE. The Tribal Chief has held the title for well over 400 days now. The reign has lasted so long that fans might have forgotten that it was Bray Wyatt who was the last Universal Champion before Roman Reigns' historical run with the title began.

It all started at WWE SummerSlam 2020 where Reigns returned after a hiatus and attacked the newly crowned Universal Champion. Reigns turned heel and joined hands with Paul Heyman on the next episode of SmackDown.

Just a week after SummerSlam, at WWE Payback 2020, Reigns defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match to become the new Universal Champion, a title reign that is still going strong.

WWE teased a feud between Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns after Payback 2020, however, that never materialized and Wyatt got drafted to Monday Night RAW. Fans were hopeful of a future showdown between The Fiend and The Tribal Chief but those hopes were crushed as WWE released Bray Wyatt from his contract earlier this year.

